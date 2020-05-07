      Weather Alert

Dalton views season of backing up Dak as halftime of career

Don Morgan
May 7, 2020 @ 5:01am

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer
Andy Dalton essentially says a season of backing up Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is halftime of his career.

The 32-year-old former Cincinnati starter doesn’t expect to play as the insurance policy for a two-time Pro Bowler who hasn’t missed a game in his first four seasons.

Dalton also doesn’t think his days as a No. 1 quarterback in the NFL are over.

The Bengals released him to clear the way for No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow to lead the franchise.

Dalton believes a better market for quarterbacks will help him next offseason.

TAGS
Andy Dalton Dallas Cowboys
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost