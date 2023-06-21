Dangerous heat continues, marginal chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service will be deciding on Wednesday whether or not the heat wave that is baking much of South-Central Texas will necessitate an extension of the current Excessive Heat Warning.

For portions of the Hill Country and I-35 Corridor there is a slight chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday, but the welcomed rain will likely not reach into the San Antonio Metro and further south.

Very hot temperatures will continue through at least Wednesday evening, but daytime highs could fall to as low as 100 degrees for Thursday and Friday, but it is unclear as to what weather-related warnings or advisories will be in place.

Heat-related illness will remain a significant risk for those working or playing outside for extended periods of time, especially from 10 a.m. through sunset.

Safety measures include drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks, preferably in places with air conditioning, and wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothes.

Urgent: It is critical to check the backseat of a car where children or pets have been riding after parking. The temperature inside a parked car with windows rolled up can rise as many as 20 degrees in a few as 10 minutes if parked outside, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Additional weather information will be given as necessary.