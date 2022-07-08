Dangerous heat to hover over San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s no relief in sight as daytime temperatures stay over 100 degrees in most of Texas.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for today along the I-35 corridor.
The advisory will likely be extended through the weekend as no significant changes to the forecast are expected.
For Friday, temperatures could hit 105 with heat indexes up to 108 between 12 P.M. and 8 P.M. in the San Antonio area.
Further North, heat indexes this weekend could get up to 111 in the area between Austin and Georgetown.
Things will get hotter Sunday when heat indexes climb to 111 in San Antonio and up to 114 in Cuero.
As the temperatures continue to climb, health experts advise that you avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, drink lots of water and check on elderly neighbors and family members.