Dangerous heat wave continues through Wednesday for all of South-Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is expanding an Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday evening for all of South-Central Texas.

Weather forecasters are not ruling out the possibility the Excessive Heat Warning is extended beyond Wednesday with daytime highs expected to surpass the century mark until at least Thursday. In the coming days, heat indexes could reach 115 degrees depending on where you are.

The Excessive Heat Warning now includes the San Antonio Metro, the Hill Country, I-35 Corridor, the Coastal Plains and Rio Grande Plains.

Heat-related illness will remain a significant risk for those working or playing outside for extended periods of time, especially during the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Safety measures include drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks, preferably in places with air conditioning, and wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothes.

Urgent: It is critical to check the backseat of a car where children or pets have been riding after parking. The temperature inside a parked car with windows rolled up can rise as many as 20 degrees in a few as 10 minutes if parked outside, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Additional weather information will be given as necessary.