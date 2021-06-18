Daredevil dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

“I’m a nurse, so that to me was traumatic,” witness Becca Camden told CBS affiliate KREM-TV. “Watching that, with his helmet coming off…”

The organizer of the airshow told KREM that they had medical personnel prepared for Harvill, as they knew this stunt was risky. According to video KREM shot, it was about 2 minutes and 30 seconds before an EMT reached the stuntman after the crash.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday to confirm the exact cause and manner of death, which is standard procedure, officials said.

In 2013, Harvill set a Guinness World Record with a 297-foot dirt-to-dirt jump.

Harvill leaves behind his wife Jessica and two young sons Willis and Watson. His family told KREM that loved ones set up both a GoFundMe page