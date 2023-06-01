Date for 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio is announced

Washington players celebrate their win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The teams haven’t been announced yet but, date and time for the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl is set.

The Alamodome will host the game Thursday, December 28 with kickoff at 8:15 P.M.

The Valero Alamo Bowl will once again feature the top teams from the Big-12 and Pac-12 conferences.

2023 Valero Alamo Bowl Chair Randy Smith released the following statement:

“The Valero Alamo Bowl is ready to tackle the opportunities in front of us to continue to bring good football, good times, and good clean family fun to the San Antonio community this season.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale this summer but you can join the Priority Wait List at www.alamobowl.com