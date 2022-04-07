Dave & Busters buys Main Event for $835 million

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dave & Busters is trading in a ton of tickets for quite the prize.
Dave & Busters is buying fellow North Texas-based Main Event for $835 million dollars.
In addition to the acquisition, Main Event’s CEO Chris Morris will become CEO at Dave & Busters, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to join the Dave & Buster’s family,” Morris said. “We will undoubtedly benefit from the collective expertise and strong culture of both brands, particularly as we continue to accelerate Main Event’s aggressive expansion plans.”
The acquisition is expected to close later this year.
Main Entertainment will continue to operate as a separate brand under the Dave & Busters banner.
Coppel-based Dave & Busters currently operates 145 locations nationwide. Dallas-based Main Event has 50 nationwide locations.
“During my tenure with the brand, I have experienced firsthand the fantastic mission and enormous potential Main Event offers and see this as a transformational opportunity to further strengthen the brand,” Morris said. “I’m looking forward to enhancing the offerings and experiences of each brand and providing even more opportunity for our team members. Main Event is a perfect complement to Dave & Buster’s, and I feel very honored to lead the growth of both brands.”