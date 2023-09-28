KTSA KTSA Logo

Dave Says: Be Smart About Paying Off Debt

By Christian Blood
September 28, 2023 1:54PM CDT
Share
Dave Says: Be Smart About Paying Off Debt
Dave Ramsey Solutions

Dear Dave,

Should I cash in my 401(k) to pay off my car? I have just enough in the account to pay off the car and free up money in my budget.

Marina

Dear Marina,

If I were in your shoes, and I could pay off the car in 18 months or less, I’d live on rice and beans—plus a very strict monthly budget—and just push through until that car payment was out of my life. If that wasn’t realistic, then I’d take out ads online and in the local paper, and sell the car as fast as possible.

Cashing out your retirement plan to make this happen isn’t a good idea. I love that you want to get rid of your car payment, but if you use your 401(k) they’ll charge you a 10% penalty, plus your tax rate. That means you’ll lose anywhere from 30 to 50 percent of it to the government.

I don’t know about you, Marina, but I think those guys get way too much of our money already!

— Dave

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
2

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
3

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
4

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI
5

Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert