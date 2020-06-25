Dave Says: Should company matches count toward percentage of income directed to retirement?
Dear Dave,
I read where you recommend investing 15% of your income into Roth IRAs and other pre-tax retirement plans. Do you also advise counting a company match as part of that percentage?
Bryce
Dear Bryce,
Employment situations, and employers, can change at any time. I want you putting in 15%. That way, you don’t have to rely on someone else to complete your retirement savings plan.
Planning for retirement is your responsibility. It’s not your employer’s job to make sure you have money to live on in your old age. Stick 15% in there yourself, Bryce. If your employer matches workplace contributions, that’s great. Things will be even better!
—Dave