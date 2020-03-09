Dave Says: The simple thing is the right thing
Dear Dave,
I recently found out my former employer never stopped contributing to my health savings account (HSA). Apparently, this has been going on for about nine months, and they just sent me a form to sign so they can get the overpayment back. The amount totals a little over $1,000, so should I sign the papers or is there another way to handle this?
Ellie
Dear Ellie,
You know, if I were as incompetent as your former employer, I’d be too embarrassed to ask for the money back. But hey, the point is it’s not your money. Sign the forms, and let them take the money out. Keep an eye on your HSA balance, though, and make sure they take out only amount they overpaid—not one penny more or less.
Keep it simple, Ellie. You didn’t earn this money, and it wasn’t expected or agreed upon. It was a mistake, so just do the right thing. Control the scenario, and stay on top of this situation until everything is resolved correctly.
—Dave