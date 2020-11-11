      Weather Alert

Dave Says: Which comes first?

Dave Ramsey
Nov 11, 2020 @ 1:20am

Dear Dave,

I just saved up my $1,000 beginner emergency fund, and I’m looking at paying off my car and credit card debt—a total of $3,400—by the end of January. Before I started your plan, I took out a $7,500 student loan to pay for my fall and spring semesters. I still have a year of school left, which will cost about $10,000. Should I save up the money for my final year before attacking my student loan debt, so I don’t have to take out another one, or go ahead and begin paying it off?

Emma

Dear Emma,

Well, it doesn’t make much sense to pay off the current student loan, then turn around and take out another one. Your first goal—after you get the credit cards and car paid off—should be saving cash to finish school. Once you’ve done that, start paying off the student loan.

Long story short, you’ve got to stop borrowing money. The idea of saving up to pay for things should be the default setting in your brain, Emma. Otherwise, you’re going to spend the rest of your life with car payments and other debt hanging around your neck. That’s not being responsible with your money, and it will keep you from saving for stuff that matters and becoming wealthy.

Stop. Borrowing. Money. I hope I haven’t been unclear.

—Dave

Popular Posts
Attorneys claim Schertz police "violently arrested" teen after traffic violation
Man attacked by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend as they leave her apartment on San Antonio's Northwest side
Black Lives Matter activist running for San Antonio City Council
Silver Alert in effect for missing Von Ormy woman
San Antonio Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit and run