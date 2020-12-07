David Lander, “Squiggy” on Laverne & Shirley, dies at 73
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2009 file photo, actor David Lander arrives at The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner of Champions in Los Angeles. Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” has died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actor David L. Lander, best known for playing Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” has died after a decades-long long battle with multiple sclerosis.
His wife says Lander died Friday at the age of 73.
He had suffered from the disease for 37 years.
Lander had a longtime comedic partnership with Michael McKean, who paid tribute to him with a photo on Twitter.
Together they created the characters of Lenny and Squiggy that they would play on “Laverne & Shirley.”
The show ran from 1976 to 1983 and starred Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams as bottle-cappers in 1950s Wisconsin.