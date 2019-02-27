Davila court hearing delayed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A court hearing for a father accused of killing his infant son is being delayed.

It’s due to disrepute over who is going to represent him in court.

Court-appointed and hired attorneys for Christopher Davila say they are working on figuring out who will actually represent the man.

Davila is accused of killing King Jay Davila earlier this year, then staging a fake kidnapping to cover it up. That story quickly unraveled and the baby’s body was found in a field about a week after he was reported missing.

The father claims Davila died during an accidental fall. He didn’t call 911 because of fears he would lose custody of his other kids.