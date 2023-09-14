Days of rain, cooler temperatures ahead for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio and the surrounding area can look forward some much-needed rainfall over the next few days.

Thunderstorms will likely get started Thursday with an even greater chance of showers on Friday and through the weekend.

But along with all of the rain in the forecast comes the risk of severe weather, which will be included with the coming thunderstorms.

“Be on the lookout for those types of showers and thunderstorms that can sometimes become strong to severe,” said Orlando Bermudez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Rain totals could be as low as one-tenth to a quarter of an inch during Thursday’s rainfall, but Bermudez says Friday and Saturday could add up to as much as one to two inches of rain, or more, depending on where you are.

Cooler temperatures are expected starting Friday with daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through Sunday.