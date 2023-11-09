Days of rain, cooler temperatures expected for San Antonio, Hill Country, and I-35 Corridor

A bolt of lightning on the backside of a thunderstorm in College Station, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting several days of rain for San Antonio, the Hill Country, and the I-35 Corridor.

Rainfall totals may not be anything spectacular, but temperatures will be falling as the front moves through according to Nick Hampshire of the National Weather Service (NWS).

“We expect that rain to increase throughout the afternoon and spread toward the east toward the city of San Antonio probably before the rush hour.”

Hampshire says NWS is only expecting average amounts for San Antonio.

“Probably less than half an inch, but there could be conditions closer to an inch, but overall conditions shouldn’t be too high this time.”

Hampshire indicates the rainfall will be mostly light over the next few days, making roads slick, but not necessarily dangerous for travel.

“Prepare for some wet commutes, expect slippery roadways through the afternoon into the evening hours,” Hampshire says. “Kind of what we expected going into an El Nino winter, with more occurrences of rain chances, so we’ll definitely take it.”

Hampshire says the threat of flooding is at a minimum.

“We’re not expecting widespread flooding from this event, some of those low-lying areas could seem some [accumulation of] waters.”

KTSA News will keep you posted on the changing weather conditions.