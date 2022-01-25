      Weather Alert

DC, 3 states sue Google saying it invades users’ privacy

Associated Press
Jan 25, 2022 @ 7:19am
FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019. In lawsuit filed Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in a Washington court, the District of Columbia and three states are suing Google for allegedly deceiving consumers and invading their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By MARCY GORDON AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google. They allege the internet search giant deceives consumers and invades their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked. In the lawsuit filed in a District of Columbia court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used. He also claims Google has misled users of its services into believing they can control the information the company collects about them. The attorneys general of Texas, Indiana and Washington state are filing similar lawsuits in their state courts.

 

