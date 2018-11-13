Deadline extended to help restore Harvey-damaged La Nina
By Associated Press
Nov 13, 2018 @ 11:47 AM
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has extended a deadline to find someone to preserve and restore a Hurricane Harvey-damaged replica of a ship used by explorer Christopher Columbus.
Corpus Christi officials on Tuesday announced a Feb. 22, 2019, deadline for groups interested in saving La Nina (NEEN’-yuh). Previous deadline was Sept. 28.
La Nina is docked at Corpus Christi Marina as a tourist attraction. La Nina’s owner, the volunteer Columbus Sailing Association, can no longer maintain the ship that partly sank last year during Harvey.
Marina superintendent Gina Sanchez said Tuesday that no written offers were received. She clarified ownership of La Nina will be transferred, with no exchange of money.
La Nina was built by Spain in the 1980s marking the 500th anniversary of the Columbus voyage to the New World.

