Death of San Antonio International Airport ground crew worker ruled a suicide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The death of a grounds crew worker at San Antonio International Airport has been ruled a suicide.

The 27 year old man was ingested into the engine of a Delta passenger jet at around 10:30 P.M. Friday, as it was taxiing to the gate. The craft had just arrived from Los Angeles.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled the man’s death a suicide.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation and Safety Board says that the agency won’t investigate the incident, since it involved no operational safety issues.