Death toll from tornado outbreak rises to at least 34

Associated Press
Apr 14, 2020 @ 10:28am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The death toll from a tornado outbreak that ravaged the South rose to at least 34 on Tuesday as Mississippi officials said a 12th person had died there.

The storms claimed lives in at least six states, and the National Weather Service said preliminary assessments found evidence that at least 19 twisters struck the region. The strongest twister was an EF-4 tornado that devastated southeastern Mississippi with winds as fast as 170 mph.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed, and heavy rains caused flooding in some areas. Nashville, Tennessee, broke a 71-year-old record by receiving 2.23 inches of rain in a day, the weather service said.

Damage occurred up the East Coast, with a flurry of tornado warnings issued in Delaware after storms left the Southeast.

