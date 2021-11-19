Debate: Washington’s Third Congressional District Democrat Brent Hennrich v Republican Joe Kent

Because of claims that she fails to represent the majority of her constituents, many folks want to dump incumbent Jamie Hererra-Beutler from Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. But who should take her place? Today Lars hosted the first, of several planned debates on the race, this time the participants are Democrat Brent Hennrich, against Joe Kent from the GOP. You can hear the debate below, and if you want to find out more about either candidate, check out their website, or social media for more info.
Joe Kent:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joekent4congress
Twitter: @joekent16jan19
Website: https://joekentforcongress.com/
Brent Hennrich:
Website: BrentHennrich.com
Twitter: @Bhennrich
Facebook: facebook.com/bhennrich4wa
Actblue: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/brent2022
