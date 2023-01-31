KTSA KTSA Logo

Debating Washington’s $4 Billion Dollar Plan For The Homeless

By Lars Larson
January 31, 2023 2:10PM CST
Governor Jay Inslee’s $4 billion plan to build affordable housing and shelters in Washington is the centerpiece of his 2023-25 budget proposal. However, its future is uncertain as lawmakers have yet to show support for the plan, which would require voter approval. The plan aims to address the housing crisis and homelessness by borrowing $4 billion over six years and using the money to build housing and shelters. The state would raise the funds by selling general obligation bonds and repay the debt over a longer period. Should Jay Inslee spend another $4 Billion of your tax dollars on the homeless? For more information, Lars speaks with Washington State Senator Phil Fortunato.

