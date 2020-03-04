DeBerry and Rickhoff in Republican Primary runoff for Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A crowded Republican race to replace Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff has ended in a runoff.
Former probate Judge Tom Rickhoff and Trish DeBerry were the top vote getters in the Republican Primary.
“There were 8 people in this race . We did not think that we would win it outright, but we wanted to position ourselves for a runoff,” DeBerry told KTSA News. “We’re excited and we’re ready to go.”
DeBerry said she knocked on thousands of doors and talked to constituents. Their biggest complaint was property taxes.
“It’s not enough for commissioners court to keep the tax rate flat when appraisals are going through the roof. That’s an effective tax increase, and we heard that loudly and clearly,” said the 55-year-old businesswoman.
She’s not surprised that Rickhoff had a strong showing Tuesday night. The 75-year-old is a former district clerk, district court judge, appellate judge and probate judge.
“I consider him to be a professional politician,” said DeBerry. “I think what I bring to the race is a new perspective and diversity.”
The winner of the Republican Primary runoff will face Democrat Christine Hortick in November.