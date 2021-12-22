Decomposing human remains found in Seguin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County Officials are investigating the discovery of human remains near the Guadalupe River Bridge.
A man who was looking to buy some property on FM 1117 in Seguin was surveying the land when he found the decaying body.
The Sheriff’s Office says they couldn’t determine whether or not the remains were male or female and they didn’t locate any clothing or identification near the body.
The body is being autopsied and the Sheriff’s Office will go through missing persons reports from the region as they work to identify the remains.