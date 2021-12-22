      Weather Alert

Decomposing human remains found in Seguin

Don Morgan
Dec 22, 2021 @ 5:33am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County Officials are investigating the discovery of human remains near the Guadalupe River Bridge.

A man who was looking to buy some property on FM 1117  in Seguin was surveying the land when he found the decaying body.

The Sheriff’s Office says they couldn’t determine whether or not the remains were male or female and they didn’t locate any clothing or identification near the body.

The body is being autopsied and the Sheriff’s Office will go through missing persons reports from the region as they work to identify the remains.

 

TAGS
FM1117 Guadalupe County remains found Seguin
