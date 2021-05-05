Delivery truck driver shot in road rage incident on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A truck driver is recovering after he was shot in an apparent road rage incident on the Northeast side.
This happened Tuesday afternoon in the 4500 block of Marco. The truck driver pulled up to a warehouse and was confronted by another motorist driving a car.
The men exchanged words before the car driver pulled out a gun and started shooting. He took off and the truck driver managed to get inside the building and called for help.
The victim was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center and police are still looking for the shooter.