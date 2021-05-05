      Weather Alert

Delivery truck driver shot in road rage incident on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
May 5, 2021 @ 4:01am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A truck driver is recovering after he was shot in an apparent road rage incident on the Northeast side.

This happened Tuesday afternoon in the 4500 block of Marco. The truck driver pulled up to a warehouse and was confronted by another motorist driving a car.

The men exchanged words before the car driver pulled out a gun and started shooting. He took off and the truck driver managed to get inside the building and called for help.

The victim was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center and police are still looking for the shooter.

 

TAGS
road rage Road Rage Shooting San Antonio
Popular Posts
Politicians Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That Her Dictatorship Has Limits
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Human remains found during search for missing baby at a San Antonio Mobile Home Park
Texas Democrat facing calls to resign after using racist slur when referring to Senator Tim Scott
Bexar County Deputy arrested on assault charges