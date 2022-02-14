DeLorean chooses Port San Antonio as global HQ

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The DeLorean will be back and San Antonio made.
DeLorean Motor Company announced the formal plans for the comeback on Monday, noting the automotive brand is making the move to produce electric vehicles.
The company said Port San Antonio was selected for the new global headquarters to serve as its “home base as it advances growth plans nationally and internationally.”
“We are grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received from the community,” said DeLorean Motor Company CEO Joost de Vries. “San Antonio boasts a growing component and vehicle manufacturing sector as well as a wide array of global advanced manufacturing operations. This allows us countless synergies between established companies and suppliers in the broader region. A deep talent pool and a strong local academic ecosystem will foster further innovation.”
A teaser of the brand’s revival was shown during the Superbowl over the weekend.
The move to Port San Antonio means the area will gain about 450 jobs related mostly to executive, management, and engineering roles.
“In an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market, San Antonio is ready to lead,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “By planning to establish their global headquarters in San Antonio, DeLorean is validating the talent, strategic preparation, and adaptability our region provides for EV manufacturers to thrive.”
San Antonio currently serves as a regional automotive manufacturing hub that is home to Toyota, Navistar, and Tesla in addition to being part of a vast network of suppliers spanning from the Austin region to Monterrey, Mexico.
The company said the final decision on the global headquarters location is contingent on final approvals of various incentive packages and will continue to search for a home for manufacturing locations.
“Port San Antonio is a growing and nationally-important destination for innovators and their collaborators—from other industries on our campus and in our region to a world-class array of educators and research partners. We are thrilled to welcome DeLorean into our network of leading technology creators all working towards a safer, more productive connected future,” said Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach.