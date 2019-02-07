Delta, Coca-Cola reverse course on in-flight napkin courtship
By Dennis Foley
Feb 7, 2019 @ 11:22 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola are walking back their in-flight napkins that some could describe as creepy.

USA Today said the airline was passing out in-flight napkins that featured a place for people to get a number from their seatmates.

Delta told the paper it missed the mark in this campaign.

Coca-Cola said it apologizes if it offending anyone.

