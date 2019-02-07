Delta, Coca-Cola reverse course on in-flight napkin courtship

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola are walking back their in-flight napkins that some could describe as creepy.
USA Today said the airline was passing out in-flight napkins that featured a place for people to get a number from their seatmates.
Delta told the paper it missed the mark in this campaign.
Coca-Cola said it apologizes if it offending anyone.
Hey @Delta and @CocaCola These napkins are creepy AF. Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the ‘good old days’ and they sure as heck don’t want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/PJAiurFRMh
