Democrat Michelle Beckley running for lieutenant governor

Associated Press
Nov 17, 2021 @ 4:43am
Photo: Michelle Beckley Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Democrat Michelle Beckley says she’s running for Texas lieutenant governor.

Her announcement Tuesday comes after Beto O’Rourke jumped into the governor’s race to give Texas Democrats a national figure atop their ticket in 2022.

Beckley is a state representative in suburban Dallas and one of the more liberal members of the Texas House.

Other Democratic candidates in the race are Mike Collier and former Bush strategist Matthew Dowd.

The winner will be an underdog against Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is seeking a third term.

 

