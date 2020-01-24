Democrats argue ‘right matters’ in Trump impeachment trial
By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Democratic House prosecutors have made an expansive argument at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that he abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a “completely bogus” theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.
The Democrats say that led Trump to demand that Ukraine investigate his rival Joe Biden — while he withheld crucial military aid as leverage. On Friday, the Democrats will press their final day of arguments before skeptical Republican senators on the other charge against the president, obstruction of Congress.
“Right matters,” lead prosecutor Adam Schiff told senators in a late night speech.
Trump’s defense team is waiting its turn, which will come Saturday.