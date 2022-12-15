KTSA KTSA Logo

Democrats Insist They Believe In Free Speech, Even As They Reject The “Twitter Files”

By Lars Larson
December 15, 2022 1:20PM CST
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is providing a rare glimpse into how the social network has handled high-profile content moderation decisions, including banning then-President Donald Trump after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The “Twitter Files” have been getting a lot of attention in the media, and by Democrats claiming it’s a nothing burger, but does this collection of censored materials show us where the left should be on free speech? For more information, Lars speaks with Noah Wall is the vice president of advocacy for Freedomworks.

Do the “Twitter Files” show us we should take a closer look at the FBI? For more information, Lars speaks with Peder Zane, who is a columnist for RealClearPolitics.

 

