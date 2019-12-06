Democrats say Trump impeachment charges must come swiftly
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., responds forcefully to a question from a reporter who asked if she hated President Donald Trump, after announcing earlier that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
House Democrats are moving swiftly to draw up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, only the fourth time in U.S. history that Congress has tried to remove a president.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump abused his power in the Ukraine matter and violated the Constitution.
She says the president “leaves us no choice.” A full vote in the House could come by Christmas.
Approval of articles of impeachment is considered likely in the Democratic-majority House.
Conviction in a trial in the Republican-dominated Senate seems very unlikely.
Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong. He tweeted that the Democrats “have gone crazy.”