SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 this morning for the San Antonio area.

If you’re flying out of San Antonio this morning, check your flight status. As of 7 a.m., fog was reducing visibility to 1/16 of a mile at San Antonio International.

AccuWeather says we’ll have some sun breaking through the clouds later today with a chance for some showers tonight and early tomorrow.