Depression forms in Gulf, heavy rain threat for south Mexico
MGN Image
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become a tropical storm in coming hours that could bring heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of southern Mexico and Central America.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was located late Monday about 95 miles west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was crawling westward near 7 mph (11 kph).
The government of Mexico has a tropical storm warning in effect from Campeche to the port of Veracruz on that country’s Gulf coast.
The warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in that warning area within 36 hours.