Deputies arrest Fair Oaks Ranch arson suspect
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man accused of intentionally setting two fires in the Fair Oaks Ranch area last month has been arrested.
Robert A. Davey was apprehended by deputies in the Bexar County fire Marshal’s office without incident. He’s charged with two second degree felony arson charges.
Investigators say Davey is accused of using gasoline to start a brush fire April 21 at the intersection of Old Fredericksburg Road and Aue Road, and another fire in the 25,000 block of Ralph Fair Road.
“This individual set fires in an area that is close to businesses and residential homes,” stated Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez. “He could have caused major damage to property or caused loss of life. I am extremely proud of the work Fire Marshal Investigators conducted to get this suspect off the street and to face justice.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms helped with the investigation.
Bond for Davey has been set at $10,000 for each felony charge.