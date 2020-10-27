Deputies stop three separate inmate suicide attempts at the Bexar County Jail
Photo: Pxhere
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There were three separate suicide attempts at the Bexar County Jail on Monday.
The first was reported at around 8:40 A.M. when a deputy who had just finished an observation check heard an inmate calling for help. The deputy went back and found the inmate hanging by a bed sheet in his cell.
The deputy removed the sheet from around the inmate’s neck and called for help. The 34 was being held on felony drug charges and was brought to University Hospital.
About 4 hours later, another inmate, this time a 33 year old, was found slouched on the floor of his cell with a sheet around his neck. A deputy removed the sheet and began lifesaving measures until additional help arrived. The inmate, being held on a weapons charge, was treated by the jail’s medical staff.
Then 3 hours later, a deputy spotted a third inmate trying to hang himself with a bed sheet in a common living area. That inmate was being held on assault and theft charges and was brought to University Hospital.
There’s been uptick in suicide attempts for the month of October, which is currently at 9.
There were 11 suicide attempts in September.
The Sheriff’s Office says they will working to provide in-depth suicide detection tips for anyone who visits an inmate.