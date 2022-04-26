      Weather Alert

Deputies detain man who shot another man in Southwest Bexar County

Don Morgan
Apr 26, 2022 @ 6:17am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have detained a man who shot another man early Tuesday morning.

KSAT-12 reports Deputies got the call from Griffin Road on the Southwest side at around 12:40 A.M.

A man in his 30’s was shot in the stomach. He’s at University Hospital in stable condition.

The man who shot him ran from the scene. The victim was able to describe the shooter and deputies were able to track him down at a home on Somerset a short time later.

Investigators are still working to determine why the man shot the victim.

No names have been released.

