Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her

Photo: Alpha Media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 57 year old San Antonio woman is clinging to life after her children neglected to care for her for several months.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman was bedridden and undergoing hospice care, but she was being ignored by her adult children.

The Sheriff calls it an extremely heartbreaking case.

“The mom is probably going to lose her life as a result”.

The woman is hospitalized and on a ventilator.

Sheriff Salazar says deputies learned about the woman after her medical providers noticed her health was rapidly declining.

They went to her Caballo Canyon home where they found the woman living in “deplorable conditions” which likely led to her worsening health.

The woman was removed from the home and deputies placed her three children 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Carrero under arrest.

They were living in the home with their mother and were responsible for her care.

They’ve all been charged with injury to a disabled individual causing serious bodily injury.

Sheriff Salazar says if the woman doesn’t survive, the charges against her children will be upgraded.