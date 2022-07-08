Deputies find more than $550,000 worth of cocaine in San Antonio apartment, truck

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies found a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it stopped 24-year-old Reyes Lopez in the area of Interstate 35 and Loop 1604 Wednesday where deputies found two kilograms of cocaine in his vehicle.
Deputies continued their investigation which led them to an apartment on Talavera Ridge near The Rim where they found another five kilograms of cocaine inside.
The estimated street value of the drugs found was $560,000.
Lopez was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to possess cocaine.