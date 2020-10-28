Deputies find several stolen vehicles and auto parts at chop shop in Southwest Bexar County
Bexar County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have broken up a chop shop on the Southwest side.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says they were acting on a second hand, online tip when they rolled up to the location in the 10600 block of Old Pearsall Road.
The Sheriff says the recovered nearly $100,000 worth of property.
“All in all it looks like they’ve recovered 9 stolen trucks, one stolen trailer…a bunch of miscellaneous doors and tailgates..things of that nature.”
Salazar noted that tailgates from pickup trucks are a popular item with thieves and urged residents to make sure they are locked.
It’s not the first time Deputies have been to that location.
“It’s a known chop shop to us with a lot of criminal activity and a lot of known gang members out at that location.”
Salazar believes the Old Pearsall Road set up is part of a much larger operation that sends the auto parts to other states and countries.
The vehicles found at the site came from San Antonio, Seguin and Live Oak.
Three arrests were made.