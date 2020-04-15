Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Florida doctors have been arrested for stealing a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.
Geoffrey Fraiche and Laura Webb-Fraiche were caught on video when they took the flag on April 7.
The pair used a ladder to pull it down and in the video you can hear one of their two children crying while the other warns them that they were going to jail.
They did, both charged with several crimes, including trespassing and larceny
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted that their actions showed “despicable parenting.” He included a version of the surveillance video.