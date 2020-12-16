Deputies investigate fatal hit and run in Northeast Bexar County
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There was a fatal hit and run in Northeast Bexar County Tuesday night.
It was around 9:30 P.M. when Deputies were called to the intersection of Winsford Street and Oldham Drive.
They arrived to find a man in his 50’s who had been hit by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver who hit him didn’t stop and the one person who saw the hit and run couldn’t provide an accurate description of the vehicle.