Deputies investigating home invasion in Northeast Bexar County
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for the people who forced their way into a Northeast side home and stole several items Thursday morning.
It happened at around 2:30 A.M. in the 8000 block of Chestnut Blue.
An unknown number of people kicked in the front door, went inside and helped themselves to the homeowner’s belongings.
No injuries were reported and a description of the thieves wasn’t provided.