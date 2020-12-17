      Weather Alert

Deputies investigating home invasion in Northeast Bexar County

Don Morgan
Dec 17, 2020 @ 7:39am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for the people who forced their way into a Northeast side home and stole several items Thursday morning.

It happened at around 2:30 A.M. in the 8000 block of Chestnut Blue.

An unknown number of people kicked in the front door, went inside and helped themselves to the homeowner’s belongings.

No injuries were reported and a description of the thieves wasn’t provided.

