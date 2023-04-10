Man arrested, 2 kids safe after standoff with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two children are safe and a man accused of domestic violence is in custody after a standoff lasting several hours in Southeast Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar reported Monday morning there was no threat to a nearby high school and he also said deputies never felt the two children inside a home with Marlon-Avita-Reyes were in danger.

BCSO had Avita-Reyes in handcuffs around 1 pm Monday afternoon after he surrendered peacefully.

Investigators say the mother of the children was able to get out of the home after 4:30 am and she was later treated for injuries.

Avita-Reyes, 32, stayed inside the home with the children.

It took more than six hours for Avita-Reyes to come out of the home, at which point he was charged with assault-strangulation.

BCSO reports no guns were found in the home.

East Central ISD may have an elevated police presence in the area for the rest of the day.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood