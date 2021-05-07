      Weather Alert

Deputies looking for the car used by whoever killed a man on San Antonio’s West Side

Don Morgan
May 7, 2021 @ 6:01am
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed on San Antonio’s West Side Thursday afternoon and Bexar County Deputies are hoping you can help track down the shooter.

They were called to a home in the 6600 block of Palmetto Way for a shooting in progress.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses say the man who shot him is in his 20’s with a slender build and light complexion.

A nearby security camera managed to capture some images of the car used by the shooter.

 

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff

 

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff

If you have information that could help in the investigation, get in touch with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070.

