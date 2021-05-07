Deputies looking for the car used by whoever killed a man on San Antonio’s West Side
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed on San Antonio’s West Side Thursday afternoon and Bexar County Deputies are hoping you can help track down the shooter.
They were called to a home in the 6600 block of Palmetto Way for a shooting in progress.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
First responders attempted to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Witnesses say the man who shot him is in his 20’s with a slender build and light complexion.
A nearby security camera managed to capture some images of the car used by the shooter.
If you have information that could help in the investigation, get in touch with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070.