Deputies nab naked man in Timberwood Park area

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 31, 2020 @ 9:23am
Photo of nude man wandering around Timberwood Park, graciously edited by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies have nabbed a naked man in the city’s North Side.

They had been looking for him since Tuesday when a resident in Timberwood Park reported a naked man  walking around their neighborhood in the nude.

After deputies released posted a photo from a surveillance camera on their Facebook page, they got several tips from the public which helped them identify him as 34-year-old Gilbert Ramos.

CID investigators and BCSO Street Crimes deputies tracked him down and caught him in the nude around 2:30 this morning in the 25000 block of Echo Mountain.

He’s charged with indecent exposure, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

 

 

