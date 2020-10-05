Deputies searching for 65 year old New Braunfels man
Photo: Comal County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Comal County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping you can help them locate a missing New Braunfels man.
The last time 65-year-old Stephen Klatt was seen was on September 29th.
He was driving from New Braunfels to a potential job site near Buda.
Klatt was in a white one ton Ford double cab diesel flatbed. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, dark overalls and work boots.
If you know of Klatt’s whereabouts, contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.