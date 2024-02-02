Deputies searching for man who was pointing a gun at passing cars in North Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for someone who was reportedly pointing a gun at passing cars.

In a post on social media, The Sheriff’s office wrote that drivers near the 2500 block of Marshall Road reported seeing a man pointing a gun at drivers.

When deputies rolled up to the scene, the man ran off. He was last seen near the Summit Christian Center.

They searched the area on foot and from the air, but couldn’t locate the man.

BCSO says they are looking for a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a blue hoodie and dark pants.

They ask those living in the area to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity by calling 210-335-6000.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates from the BCSO as they become available.