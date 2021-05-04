Derek Chauvin’s legal team requests new trial, alleging jury misconduct
Kuzma/iStock
(MINNEAPOLIS) — The legal team for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd last month, has filed a motion in a Minneapolis court requesting a new trial on multiple grounds, including jury misconduct.
In the filing, Chauvin’s attorney says the former officer should have a new trial in the “interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law.”
“The jury committed misconduct, felt threatened or intimidated, felt race-based pressure during the proceedings, and/or failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations, in violation of Mr. Chauvin’s constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial,” attorney Eric Nelson writes in the filing.
Nelson also claims that the court failed to sequester the jury during the trial, which resulted to their exposure “to prejudicial publicity regarding the trial during the proceedings, as well as jury intimidation and potential fear of retribution among jurors.”
Chauvin was found guilty April 20 of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.