Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to baseball Hall of Fame

Associated Press
Jan 21, 2020 @ 5:37pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball’s highest honor on Tuesday.

The longtime New York Yankees captain appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year.

It was not immediately known which voter didn’t choose Jeter.

Walker made it by six votes in his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 54.6% last year.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

