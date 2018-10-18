DeRozan lifts Spurs over Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – DeMar DeRozan scored the final four points of the game to lift the Spurs past the Timberwolves 112-108 in their season opener last night.
“These are the moments I always want to be there. I’m not afraid to make a mistake. I’m not afraid to go out there and win the game,” said DeRozan. He also poured in a game-high 28 points in his Spurs debut.
Spurs forward Rudy Gay, who played with DeRozan in Toronto, said number 10 showed what he’s all about.
“That’s just what he does. He’s a gamer. He’s evolved into a game finisher,” said Gay.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 and Gay poured in 18.
DeRozan’s performance with the Spurs prompted retiree Manu Ginobili to tweet,”That DeRozan kid is pretty good!”
That DeRozan kid is pretty good! 😜. Good job @spurs! Always sweet to start with a W… Whoa! It’s 10.01pm! 1 minute past my bedtime. ✌️
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) October 18, 2018