DeRozan lifts Spurs over Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO,TX - OCTOBER 17 : DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs is fouled by Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in closing seconds in season opener at AT&T Center on October 17 , 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – DeMar DeRozan scored the final four points of the game to lift the Spurs past the Timberwolves 112-108 in their season opener last night.

“These are the moments I always want to be there. I’m not afraid to make a mistake. I’m not afraid to go out there and win the game,” said DeRozan. He also poured in a game-high 28 points in his Spurs debut.

Spurs forward Rudy Gay, who played with DeRozan in Toronto, said number 10 showed what he’s all about.

“That’s just what he does. He’s a gamer. He’s evolved into a game finisher,” said Gay.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 and Gay poured in 18.

DeRozan’s performance with the Spurs prompted retiree Manu Ginobili to tweet,”That DeRozan kid is pretty good!”