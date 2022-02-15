      Weather Alert

DeRozan scores 40 as Bulls rally past Spurs 120-109

Associated Press
Feb 15, 2022 @ 4:38am
Chicago Bulls' Coby White, left, shoots over San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 for their fourth straight victory.

It was DeRozan’s seventh consecutive game with at least 30 points, extending his career high.

The All-Star is the first player with such a streak for the Bulls since Michael Jordan during the 1996-97 season.

Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Chicago, which lost 131-122 at San Antonio on Jan. 28.

The Spurs had won three of four.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 21 points for the Spurs, and All-Star Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 11 assists.

 

TAGS
Chicago Bulls NBA San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
Three arrested in drug bust on San Antonio's Northeast side
More than 2,100 hidden camera images recovered from Kendall Co. rental cabin
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating two men who opened fire at North St. Mary's bar
San Antonio Police Officer arrested for Suspicion of DWI
Portion of Loop 1604 closed due to 18-wheeler accident
Connect With Us Listen To Us On